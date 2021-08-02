GBP/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.3925-30 region

- GBP/USD regained positive traction on Monday and recovered a part of Friday’s losses.
- Improving COVID-19 situation in the UK, positive Brexit new underpinned the sterling.
- A subdued USD demand remained supportive ahead of the final UK Manufacturing PMI.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3925-30 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recover a part of Friday's retracement slide from over one month tops. The British pound remained well supported by the declining trend in Delta variant infections in the UK.
In fact, Britain recorded reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This comes on the back of the recent positive Brexit-related development, which further acted as a tailwind for the sterling. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar demand provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the European Union had rejected the UK's proposals designed to solve the Northern Ireland protocol dispute. However, the EU later decided to pause legal proceedings against the UK, which turned out to be a key factor behind the pound's outperformance last week.
On the other hand, the USD languished near one-month lows amid firming expectations that the Fed will stick to its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. Apart from this, sliding US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive risk tone further undermined the safe-haven USD.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities ahead of this week's key event/data risk.
The Bank of England is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. From the US, the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3922
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3814
|Daily SMA50
|1.3947
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3984
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3888
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of EZ/ US PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 ahead of the Euro area final PMIs. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, UK PMI eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
XAU/USD consolidates weekly gains above $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold begins NFP week on a back foot amid steady US dollar. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus hopes, covid woes, yields drop but stocks futures gain. US ISM PMI can offer immediate direction but US jobs report is the key.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...