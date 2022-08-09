- GBP/USD regains traction on Tuesday amid some USD selling for the second straight day.
- A generally positive risk tone seems to be a key factor weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
- The BoE’s bleak economic outlook could act as a headwind for the GBP and cap the upside.
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying on Tuesday and moves back above the 1.2100 mark during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently trading around the 1.2120 region, just a few pips below the overnight swing high.
The US dollar edges lower for the second successive day and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The initial market reaction to Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs data fades rather quickly amid a generally positive risk tone, which is seen weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
That said, speculations that the Fed would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, should limit losses for the USD. In fact, the current market pricing points to a 70% chance that the Fed would hike interest rates by 75 bps at its September meeting.
The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's hawkish remarks on Saturday, saying that the US central bank should consider more 75 bps hikes at coming meetings to bring inflation back down. Hence, the market focus would remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the Bank of England's bleak outlook for the UK economy could hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British pound. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank warned last week that a prolonged UK recession would start in the fourth quarter and last five quarters.
This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. That said, the US bond yields, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might still influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.204
|Daily SMA50
|1.2169
|Daily SMA100
|1.2467
|Daily SMA200
|1.2941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
