- GBP/USD rises to 1.2643, driven by BoE Governor's positive outlook on UK economy and policy shifts.
- BoE's balanced view on inflation and rates boosts optimism, suggesting possible rate reductions amid employment achievements.
- US Leading Index and imminent FOMC minutes expected to offer more insights for GBP/USD in light of worldwide economic adjustments.
The Pound Sterling rose against the US Dollar in the mid-North American session as US traders got back to their offices. Reasons like the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey stating that Britain’s economy could fare better than expected propelled the GBP/USD pair up. At the time of writing, the major exchanges hands at 1.2643, up 0.40%.
GBP/USD gains on positive economic signals from BoE officials, eyes Fed minutes
UK’s economic calendar featured BoE speakers. BoE’s Michael Broadbent said the question has moved on from the degree of policy restrictiveness to its duration. He added that more persistent components of inflation “may have peaked” while not ruling out policy easing at some time.
The BoE Governor Andrew Baily commented that the economy is recovering, highlighting that it is at full employment. He added, “We don’t need inflation to be back at target before cutting rates,” while noting that he can’t say when the BoE will ease policy.
At the same time, BoE’s member Swati Dhingra, which voted to cut rates, noted that downside risks to the UK economy are substantial due to the restrictiveness of the economy and added that consumption is still very weak.
A Reuters poll revealed the Bank of England would cut the Bank Rate to 4.75% in Q3 2024, while the UK economy is expected to expand by 0.3% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025.
In the US, the economic docket remains light, though the US Conference Board is expected to reveal the Leading Index for January, which is estimated to plunge by 0.3% MoM. On Wednesday, the schedule will gather pace, with the release of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and Fed speakers crossing the wires.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is still range-bound but has edged towards the 50-day moving average (DMA) At 1.2671, the peak of that area, but retraced. However, a daily close above the February 19 high of 1.2629 could open the door for further gains. The next resistance would be the 50-DMA and 1.2700. Conversely, if sellers push the exchange rate below 1.2600, look for a fall to the 200-DMA at 1.2563.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2643
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2513
|Daily SMA200
|1.2566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.263
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
