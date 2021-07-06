GBP/USD challenges 1.3900 amid weaker USD, ISM in focus

- GBP/USD is riding higher on the wave of the UK reopening optimism, upbeat data.
- DXY tests 92.00 as post-NFP sell-off extends ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
- Daily technical setup warrants caution for the GBP bulls going forward.
Renewed selling interest seen around the US dollar is driving GBP/USD closer towards the 1.3900 level, as the dollar bears remain in control ahead of the US ISM Services PMI release.
The greenback continues to lose ground across the board amid mounting tensions ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC June meeting’s minutes. The minutes could likely pour cold water on the Fed’s hawkish dot plot chart, according to markets’ expectations.
On the GBP-side of the story, the UK reopening optimism, in response to PM Boris Johnson’s outline to ending England’s covid restrictions, collaborates with the bullish sentiment around the cable.
Further, an upward revision to the UK Final Services PMI combined with news about the M&A between Apollo Global Management and WM Morrison, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, buoyed the pound.
Looking ahead, the pair awaits the US ISM Services PMI release for fresh trading impetus. In the meantime, the oil-price rally is likely to lift the energy-intensive FTSE 100 index, in turn, rendering GBP-positive.
GBP/USD: Technical outlook
Despite the three-day uptrend, GBP/USD’s daily technical setup signals caution for bullish traders.
The spot is on the verge of confirming a bear cross on the said time frame, with the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) likely to pierce the horizontal 100-DMA from above.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds firmer but remains below the midline, keeping the buyers unnerved.
The previous week’s high near 1.3940 will be the level to beat for the GBP bulls while the downside will be capped by the daily lows of 1.3842.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3955
|Daily SMA50
|1.4027
|Daily SMA100
|1.3951
|Daily SMA200
|1.3655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3817
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
