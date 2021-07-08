GBP/USD bounces off one-week lows, still in the red around 1.3775-80 region

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday and extended this week’s retracement slide.
- Cross-driven weakness stemming from a sharp rise in EUR/GBP exerted pressure on the pair.
- A modest USD corrective slide extended some support and helped limit any further losses.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.3740 region during the early North American session.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and extended this week's rejection slide from the 1.3900 neighbourhood. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by some cross-driven weakness stemming from a strong rally in the EUR/GBP cross, though a sharp pullback in the US dollar helped limit losses.
As investors digested Wednesday's hawkish FOMC meeting minutes, the USD witnessed some profit-taking amid a sudden pickup in demand for the shared currency. Apart from this, an extension of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields and an unexpected rise in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims exerted some additional pressure on the greenback.
That said, indications that the Fed is moving towards tapering its asset purchases earlier than anticipated could act as a tailwind for the USD. The June FOMC meeting minutes revealed that policymakers agreed that they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, suggesting that QE tapering discussions could begin in the coming months.
This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, might also extend some support to the safe-haven USD. Worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sea of red in the equity markets, which tends to benefit traditional safe-haven currencies.
The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. Some follow-through selling below monthly swing lows, around the 1.3730 region, will reaffirm the negative outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to fall back to test the 1.3665 strong horizontal support.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3759
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3921
|Daily SMA50
|1.4022
|Daily SMA100
|1.3949
|Daily SMA200
|1.3664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.