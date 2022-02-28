GBP/USD bounces off daily low, keeps the red below 1.3400 mark amid Ukraine crisis

- GBP/USD witnessed a bearish gap opening on Monday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine provided strong boost to the safe-haven greenback.
- A combination of factors capped the USD and assisted the pair to pare intraday losses.
The GBP/USD pair recovered a major part of its intraday losses and was last seen trading near the 1.3375 region during the early European session, down around 0.20% for the day.
The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new week amid a broad-based US dollar strength, bolstered by the weekend developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis. Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
President Vladimir Putin upped the ante and put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, fueling fears about a further escalation of the East-West conflict. This, in turn, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and benefitted the buck.
That said, optimism over the Ukraine-Russia negotiations, which would reportedly start on Monday at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, led to some stability in the financial markets. This, along with diminishing odds for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March, capped gains for the USD and extended support to the GBP/USD pair.
The worsening situation in Ukraine now seems to have dashed hopes for a more aggressive policy response by the Fed to combat stubbornly high inflation. Apart from this, the global flight to safety triggered a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields and acted as a headwind for the greenback, at least for the time being.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the market focus will remain on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3371
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.354
|Daily SMA50
|1.3521
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3439
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1150 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies
EUR/USD is licking its wounds around 1.1150 after hitting fresh 2022 lows near 1.1100 earlier on. Belarus is preparing to join Russia, bringing in a fresh wave of risk-aversion, which underpins the US dollar's haven demand.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3350 as Ukraine crisis weighs
GBP/USD is under pressure at the start of the week, consolidating around 1.3350. The pair is off the lows that were printed following an opening gap of over 100 pips to 1.3307. Risk-off is the theme with US futures and global stocks in a sea of red as the Ukraine tensions mount.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity.
Russian talk of nuclear weapons, West's SWIFT sanctions to trigger panic, then create opportunities Premium
Russia's massive military has yet to defeat Ukraine after four days of war, and without a quick outcome, ongoing hostilities have resulted in a major escalation on other fronts.