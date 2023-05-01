GBP/USD bounces off daily low, holds steady around mid-1.2500s ahead of US ISM PMI

- GBP/USD reverses modest intraday losses amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- Rising US bond yields, looming recession risks underpin the USD and cap the upside.
- Traders now look to the US ISM PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying in the vicinity of the 1.2500 psychological mark on Monday and turns neutral during the early part of the North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2550 region and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since June 2022 touched on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) surrenders a major part of its modest intraday gains amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the markets have fully priced in another 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, which remains supportive of a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the USD.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will then hold rates steady for the rest of the year, which, in turn, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, firming expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will also hike interest rates by 25 bps in May assists the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying at lower levels, though the upside seems limited ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC meeting, starting on Tuesday.
Furthermore, looming recession risks might continue to benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contribute to capping gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. From a technical perspective, Friday's sustained breakthrough and acceptance above the 1.2500 psychological mark, along with the emergence of some dip-buying on Monday, favours bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Next on tap is the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The immediate market reaction, however, is more likely to remain limited, warranting some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.255
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2451
|Daily SMA50
|1.2251
|Daily SMA100
|1.2212
|Daily SMA200
|1.194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2584
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1000 after US ISM PMI data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Monday. After the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey showed that the Price Paid Index jumped above 50 in April, the US Dollar started to gather strength and caused the pair to turn south.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and dropped below 1.2550 in the second half of the day on Monday. A strong inflation reading in the April ISM Manufacturing PMI survey seems to be helping the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighing on the pair.
Gold fails to hold above $2,000 as US yields rally
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,990 after having climbed above $2,000 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.5% after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.