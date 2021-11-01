GBP/USD bounces at 1.3650, but upside capped amid worsening UK/EU tensions

- GBP/USD is off 1.3650ish lows but is seeing its upside capped amid heightened EU/UK tensions.
- The UK/France “fishing row” is escalating and risks evolving into a trade/legal battle.
- FX markets will likely remain subdued ahead of key events this week including BoE and Fed meetings and US NFP.
GBP/USD has seemingly found some support at 1.3650 and in recent trade has gradually risen back to around 1.3675. FX markets are broadly trading with a lack of conviction at the moment and will likely continue to do so ahead of the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI survey at 1400GMT. Even then, the rest of the week is packed with risk events, including monetary policy decisions from the Fed, BoE and RBA and labour market data out of the US, Canada and New Zealand – as a result, traders may want to keep their powder dry for now as they see how things play out, reducing the likelihood of big FX market moves.
The heavy manner in which GBP/USD is currently trading - the pair isn’t currently demonstrating much eagerness to challenge its 21-day moving average at 1.3694, the psychological 1.3700 level or resistance in the form of the 18 and 27 October lows around 1.3710 – may be a reflection of concerns regarding UK/France & EU relations. Indeed, there appears to be no end in sight to the rapid escalation of the “fishing row” between the UK and France, with the latter threatening to impose cross channel trade-related restrictions and enforce new restrictions on UK fishing boats in French waters if the UK doesn’t grant more licenses to the French fishing industry, while the latter is now threatening to sue France over these threats. Meanwhile, tensions between the UK and EU as a whole regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol remain front and centre, with the UK on the cusp of triggering Article 16, which would allow it to take unilateral action to address problems with trade arrangements in the country.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week; the aforementioned Fed monetary policy meeting and labour markets reports, as well as the ISM PMI surveys, will be key to watch as indicators of broader USD direction, but for pound sterling, watching how Brexit-related events unfold and Thursday’s Bank of England meeting will be key. At the moment, money market pricing sees the prospect of a 15bps rate hike from the bank (to take rates to 0.25%) as a coin toss. Meanwhile, the bank’s economic forecasts are seen as a key determinant of longer-term BoE rate hike expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.
Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal
Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks’ announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end.
Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011
Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?
Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues
October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.