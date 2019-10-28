GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead

- The EU27 delivered a 31 January Brexit deadline extension.
- GBP/USD rests-up between the 50 and 200-hour moving averages in early Asia, traders looking to busy week ahead.
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour moving averages in early Asia. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments.
Overnight, the EU27 delivered a 31 January Brexit deadline extension with the potential for an earlier date at 30th November and 31st December in a “Flextension”. Subsequently, the Pound was supported and GBP/USD rose 40 pips to 1.2860.
"The UK government’s bill to call an election on 12 December failed to reach the needed 2/3 majority but an early election may well occur anyway as a Liberal Democrat bill is planned to call an election with a simple majority," analysts at Westpac explained. Meanwhile, UK Parliament will resume with a vote expected on a bill to allow for an early election with a simple majority.
A jam-packed end to the month
Looking ahead for the week, besides Brexit risks, the calendar is jam-packed with event risks, namely with the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and Nonfarm Payrolls at the end of the month. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates and markets are pricing 21 basis points of easing at the 30 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.27% (vs 1.88% currently), according to analysts at Westpac.
Meanwhile, markets have been buoyed by the sentiment that a trade deal between the US and China is coming along. Overnight, President Trump said the US is ahead of schedule to sign the first phase of a US-China trade deal, reiterating it could be signed in November in Chile and Chinese officials said that parts of the text are “basically completed”.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2857
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2594
|Daily SMA50
|1.2421
|Daily SMA100
|1.2431
|Daily SMA200
|1.2715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour MA in early Asia. Pound is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.