Forex Today: Markets digest Japan election shock and await key US data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 10:

Japanese stocks surged to record highs on Monday, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) basked in a historic election victory. The LDP secured 316 out of 465 seats in Sunday's election, the first time a single party has won a two-thirds lower house majority since Japan's parliament was established in its current form in 1947.

The Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner, won in 36 more constituencies, taking its combined total to 352 seats.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) declines and is trading near the 96.9 level as investors adopt caution ahead of the release of key economic data delayed by the partial government shutdown. The United States (US) will publish the January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Wednesday, followed by Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Friday.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.79% -0.51% -0.76% -0.65% -1.06% -0.60% -1.13% EUR 0.79% 0.27% 0.02% 0.13% -0.27% 0.18% -0.35% GBP 0.51% -0.27% -0.26% -0.18% -0.55% -0.11% -0.62% JPY 0.76% -0.02% 0.26% 0.09% -0.30% 0.17% -0.39% CAD 0.65% -0.13% 0.18% -0.09% -0.40% 0.07% -0.47% AUD 1.06% 0.27% 0.55% 0.30% 0.40% 0.46% -0.07% NZD 0.60% -0.18% 0.11% -0.17% -0.07% -0.46% -0.54% CHF 1.13% 0.35% 0.62% 0.39% 0.47% 0.07% 0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

USD/JPY falls to near the 155.80 price region, trimming back all its last week's gains after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in the General Elections held on Sunday.

GBP/USD rises and trades near the 1.3680 level. Markets eye the United Kingdom (UK) flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be released on Thursday.

USD/CAD is trading near the 1.3560 price zone, nearing a two-week low with no Canadian data on the horizon.

Gold is trading near the $5,064 price region, surging by over 2% in the day.

What’s next in the docket:

Tuesday 10:

US December Retail Sales.

Wednesday 11:

China January Consumer Price Index (CPI).

US Nonfarm Payrolls.

Thursday 12:

UK flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4).

Friday 13:

RBNZ Inflation Expectations (Q1).

Swiss January CPI.

Eurozone flash GDP (Q4).

US January CPI.