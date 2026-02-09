AUD: Rally pause as RBA stays hawkish – HSBC
HSBC analysts note that the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 3.85% and revised growth and inflation forecasts higher, assuming the rate reaches 4.2% by end-2026. HSBC economists see the stance as hawkish and expect another 25bp hike in 3Q26. They add that the Australian Dollar’s recent strength versus the Dollar looks stretched and AUD/USD may consolidate, with external drivers dominating near-term moves.
RBA tightening but AUD rally stretched
"On 3 February, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased its cash rate by 25bp to 3.85%, in line with market expectations."
"The RBA also revised its neartermgrowth, and inflation forecasts upwards to 2.1% and 4.2% by June 2026(previously 1.9% and 3.7%), assuming the cash rate reaches 4.2% by end-2026."
"Our economists view the RBA’s overall stance as fairly hawkish, indicating potentialfor further tightening, and anticipate an additional 25bp increase in 3Q26."
"The AUD’s recent rally looks a bit stretched, up c3.5% against the USD year-to-date (Bloomberg, 6 February)."
"Consequently, AUD-USD is likely to consolidateover the coming weeks, with external factors − rather than rate differentials − driving moves over the near term."
