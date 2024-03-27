GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 1.2620 on Fed Waller’s hawkish comments

- GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.2614 following hawkish comments from Fed’s official on Thursday.
- Fed’s Waller said there is no rush to cut the rate and may need to maintain the current rate for longer than expected.
- The dovish comments from BoE’s Bailey about rate cuts weigh on GBP.
- Investors will focus on the BoE's Mann speech, final UK Q4 GDP, and US GDP annualized data, due on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to 1.2614 after retreating from a daily high of 1.2640 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The sell-off of the major pair is backed by recent hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) official, affirming the higher-for-longer stance and no need to rush the rate cuts.
Early Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank is in no rush to cut the benchmark rate and may need to “maintain the current rate target for longer than expected.” Waller emphasized that the Fed is in no rush to cut the policy rate as it’s prudent to hold its restrictive stance for longer than previously expected to bring down inflation to the 2% target. His hawkish comments boost the Greenback higher to 104.45 and weigh on the major pair.
On the other hand, the Bank of England (BoE) held the interest rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth meeting in a row last week. The UK central bank turned dovish on the interest rate outlook, and this has exerted some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that interest rate cuts will be ‘in play’ at future BoE policy meetings.
Market players will monitor the speech by BoE's C. Mann and the final UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth numbers for Q4 on Thursday. Any dovish comments from the BoE policymaker or the weaker-than-expected GDP number might extend the selling pressure on the GBP. On the US docket, the GDP annualized number, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be due later in the day.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2668
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold price finishes Thursday’s session set to reach new all-time highs
Gold price rallied during the North American session on Thursday and hit a new all-time high of $2,225 in the mid-North American session. Precious metal prices are trending higher even though US Treasury yields are advancing, underpinning the Greenback.
Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Bitcoin price continues to move further away from the $69,000 threshold, gaining ground as BTC bulls hope for a retest of the $73,777 peak. This is because of the general assumption that clearing this blockade would set the tone for a reach higher, marking a new all-time high.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.