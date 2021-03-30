GBP/USD attempts a bounce above 1.3750 amid higher yields, US dollar

- The cable continues to battle out rising Treasury yields and US dollar.
- The UK’s re-opening and vaccine progress keep a floor under the spot.
- Focus shifts to the US CB Consumer Confidence data for fresh cues.
GBP/USD is looking to extend its bounce above 1.3750 in the European session, as the US dollar extends its rise in tandem with the Treasury yields.
The US dollar trades at four-month highs against its main peers, taking cues from fresh leg higher in the Treasury yields across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year rates hitting 1.70% once again.
The returns on the market have resumed their uptrend, in the wake of higher inflation expectations, courtesy of a probable $3+ trillion infrastructure spending proposals likely to be announced by the Biden administration this Wednesday.
Also, higher vaccination rates in the US boost hopes for a quicker economic recovery, which offers an additional lift to the yields. Despite a solid rally in the US rates, the cable stands resilient, trading neutral around 1.3760, as of writing.
The easing of the covid restrictions in the UK and successful vaccine campaigns continue to lend support to the pound, putting a floor under GBP/USD. With the UK faring relatively well on the vaccination rates when compared to its European neighbors. PM Boris Johnson easing the "stay at home" message on Monday.
From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local. People will be allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf, per CBS News.
Looking ahead, the spot will continue to pay close attention to the dynamics in the US dollar and yields ahead of the US CB Consumer Confidence data due later in the NA session.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
“Considering the bullish MACD, the latest corrective pullback eyes the 1.3800 threshold. However, the quote’s further upside will be challenged by the 100-SMA level of 1.3853. Meanwhile, the receding strength of the bullish MACD can recall the GBP/USD sellers if the quote drops below 1.3750,” FXStreet’s Anil Panchal explains.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3767
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3868
|Daily SMA50
|1.3837
|Daily SMA100
|1.3635
|Daily SMA200
|1.3272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3847
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.