GBP/USD: 1.3500/1.3460 should be an important support near-term – SocGen

Cable is offered for third day. Economists at Société Générale spots significant support for GBP/USD at the 1.3500/1.3460 region.
October high of 1.3840 is next potential hurdle
“Daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.3500/1.3460 should be an important support near-term.”
“Next potential hurdle is at October high of 1.3840.”
