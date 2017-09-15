GBP rally has limited legs amid political uncertainties - ING

GBP rally has limited legs amid political uncertainties - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING, suggests that they would expect Brexit to once again recapture the narrative for GBP price action in October ahead of key political events, and this could well limit the extent to which sterling moves materially higher in the near-term.
Key Quotes
“Nonetheless, the sustained move in EUR/GBP below 0.90 following the September BoE meeting has almost certainly shelved any ‘parity’ fears for now. We look for the pair to consolidate in the 0.8800-0.9000 region over the coming weeks, with downside risks to 0.87 should UK political risks fade, and bullish EUR sentiment recede further.”
“A move higher in GBP/USD may be harder to come by were the dollar to find support from higher US rates; our view for a slightly more dovish Fed next week means GBP/USD could extend its near-term move higher towards 1.3500.”
“Overall, we remain content with our forecasts for EUR/GBP at 0.90 and GBP/USD at 1.33 by end-2017, but see risks of pencilling in additional GBP strength were we to see greater steps towards a Brexit transitional deal over the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.