GBP/JPY tumbles to near 202.00 on slower-than-expected UK inflation growth

The GBP/JPY pair is down 0.5% to near 202.00 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair has faced intense selling pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its peers, following the release of the surprisingly softer United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% 0.36% -0.09% -0.12% -0.23% -0.21% -0.05% EUR 0.02% 0.37% -0.07% -0.10% -0.22% -0.17% -0.03% GBP -0.36% -0.37% -0.44% -0.47% -0.58% -0.54% -0.40% JPY 0.09% 0.07% 0.44% -0.05% -0.15% -0.11% 0.05% CAD 0.12% 0.10% 0.47% 0.05% -0.12% -0.07% 0.08% AUD 0.23% 0.22% 0.58% 0.15% 0.12% 0.05% 0.19% NZD 0.21% 0.17% 0.54% 0.11% 0.07% -0.05% 0.14% CHF 0.05% 0.03% 0.40% -0.05% -0.08% -0.19% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that the core inflation, which excludes volatile items, rose at a moderate pace of 3.5% on an annualized basis, slower than estimates of 3.7% and the prior reading of 3.6%. In the same period, the headline CPI grew steadily by 3.8%, softer than expectations of 4.0%. On month, the headline inflation remained flat after growing 0.3% in August.

Signs of growth in inflationary pressures peaking are expected to prompt traders to raise bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remaining year. In the September policy meeting, the BoE stated that price pressures would peak around 4% this month.

This week, investors will also focus on the UK Retail Sales data for September, which will be published on Friday. The Retail Sales data would also influence market expectations for the BoE’s monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the outlook of the Japanese Yen (JPY) has become uncertain as Japan’s newly elected Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister (PM) after its Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Innovation Party formed a coalition government is expected to follow economic policies drawn by former PM Shinzo Abe. Market experts believe that Takaichi will favor big spending plans to boost the economy.