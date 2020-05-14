- GBP/JPY reversal has found support at 130.15 to bounce up towards previous lows at 130.70.
- The Pound remains biased lower on concerns about the UK economic outlook.
Pound’s reversal from highs above 133.00 earlier this week has extended to seven-week lows at 130.15, where the pair seems to have found support after reaching seven-week lows right above 130.00.
The pound dives on concerns about the UK economy
The pair has depreciated about 1.5% this week, weighed by investors concerns about the COVID-19 impact on UK economy and Brexit fears. Furthermore, the downbeat sentiment on the market has strengthened the safe-haven yen, adding negative pressure pon the pair.
The GBP/JPY is trimming losses after bouncing at 130.15, turning neutral on the day and struggling to return above previous lows at 130.70 yet, with the main technical indicators pointing lower.
GBP/JPY remains biased lower with the next target at 130.00
Near-term charts show the pair under pressure, while below previous May lows at 130.70, with immediate support at the 130.00 psychological level. Below here, the focus will be at 129.45 (March 22 high) and 128.55 (61.8 retracement of the March-April rally). On the upside, above May 13 low at 130.70, the pair might find resistance at 131.25 (May 12, 13 lows) and 131.95 (May 13 high).
GBP/JPY key levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|130.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.84
|Daily SMA50
|132.92
|Daily SMA100
|137.71
|Daily SMA200
|137.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.94
|Previous Daily Low
|130.66
|Previous Weekly High
|133.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.66
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
