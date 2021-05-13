GBP/JPY is advancing higher post resolutions of two UK-specific risk events last week – the Bank of England taper and the Scottish elections outcome. Further upside would feature a probe of the resistance line that connects July 2007’s 251.40 highs through June 2015’s 195.88 peak that comes in around 155.45, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, briefs.
Taper was not overly aggressive in tone
“The BoE is unlikely to stage any imminent rate hike, with tightening only in the rear mirror if the UK sees a sustainable rise in inflation to 2% and spare capacity is being eliminated in the economy.”
“The Scottish elections were concluded with the Scottish National Party (SNP) winning 64 seats, which is one seat short of an outright majority. Without an outright majority, the UK government is unlikely to grant the SNP the right to a legal independence referendum – this has given GBP a boost.”
“The UK is moving towards its 17 May Step Three easing of the lockdown as a positive indictment of its COVID-19 action plans (which underpins GBP).”
“There is scope for the cross to continue its advance to pivot a test of the long-term dropped resistance that connects July 2007’s 251.40 highs through June 2015’s 195.88 peak that comes in around 155.45.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.4000, having breached Wednesday's low. US CPI surprises won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.