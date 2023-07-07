GBP/JPY threatens the 20-day SMA as the Yen gains ground

- The GBP/JPY cross tallies a second consecutive day of losses, falling below the 182.50 area on Friday.
- The 20-day SMA at 181.44 is poised for a retest.
- The Yen gained ground agains most of its rivals on rising Japanese Yields after Labor Cash Earning data.
On Friday, the GBP/JPY cross lost ground as the JPY trades with agains most of its rivals, including the USD, EUR,GBP and AUD. In that sense, the USD/JPY fell to a two-week low following US Nonfarm Payrolls data pressured down by falling American yields while the Japanese rates are rising.
In that sense, the yield on the 2,5 and 10-year Japanese bonds rose to their highest level since May. On the other hand, after Nonfarm Payrolls from the US from June came in lower than expected at 209K vs the 225k expected, US yields retreated. A 1.70% decrease was seen in the 2-year yield, bringing it down to 4.90%, whereas the rates for the 5-year and 10-year yields dropped to 4.29% and 4.02%, respectively.
In that sense, strong Labor Cash Earnings data from Japan released early in the Asian session seem to have fueled the rise in Japanese yields. In that sense, the average income, before taxes, per regular employee in the Asian country rose by 2.5% YoY in May vs the 0.7% expected by the markets. It is worth noticing that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) expressed that its short-term objective was to see wage growth and rising economic activity. That being said, the expectations of a pivot in monetary policy by the BoJ, may continue to strengthen the JPY.
On the British side, their economic calendar had nothing relevant to offer. The focus is next Tuesday’s labour market data, including Claimant Count and Average Earnings figures.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
The daily chart, suggest a bearish outlook for the short term. Indicators are starting to show weakess with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing south and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence, printing higher red bars. On the bigger picture, the outlook will favour the GBP as long as the cross holds above its main Simple Moving Averages of 20,100, and 200 days.
Support Levels: 181.45 (20-day SMA), 181.00 and 180.50.
Resistance Levels: 182.70, 183.00,184.00.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.51
|Today Daily Change
|-1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|183.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.15
|Daily SMA50
|175.53
|Daily SMA100
|169.63
|Daily SMA200
|166.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.01
|Previous Daily Low
|182.5
|Previous Weekly High
|183.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.69
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data, fuelling the pair's rally ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800
GBP/USD climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2800 on Friday. Following a mixed reaction to the US June jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, the USD came under heavy selling pressure, boosting the pair.
Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data
Gold price turned north and advanced beyond $1,930 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4% following the disappointing NFP reading and the USD started to weaken against rivals, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.