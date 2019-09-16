GBP/JPY technical analysis: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

- GBP/JPY is looking north with the weekly chart reporting a bullish reversal pattern.
- The pair could soon rise above the immediate resistance at 135.67.
GBP/JPY is currently trading around 134.45, representing 0.45% loses on the day. The losses, however, could be short-lived, as technical charts are reporting bullish conditions.
For instance, the weekly chart shows a bullish candlestick reversal pattern – the pair ended last week with 2.82% gains, validating or confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding week's big bullish engulfing candle.
The doors, therefore, look open for a sustained break above the immediate resistance of July 25's high of 135.67.
The breakout, however, may be preceded by a minor pullback to 134.00 if the equity markets trade in the red in Europe due to fears of the European Union (EU)-US trade tensions and concerns of a deeper economic slowdown in China.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|135.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.62
|Daily SMA50
|131.59
|Daily SMA100
|135.37
|Daily SMA200
|139.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.23
|Previous Daily Low
|133.16
|Previous Weekly High
|135.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.81
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.92
