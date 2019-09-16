GBP/JPY technical analysis: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

GBP/JPY is looking north with the weekly chart reporting a bullish reversal pattern.

The pair could soon rise above the immediate resistance at 135.67.

GBP/JPY is currently trading around 134.45, representing 0.45% loses on the day. The losses, however, could be short-lived, as technical charts are reporting bullish conditions.

For instance, the weekly chart shows a bullish candlestick reversal pattern – the pair ended last week with 2.82% gains, validating or confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding week's big bullish engulfing candle.

The doors, therefore, look open for a sustained break above the immediate resistance of July 25's high of 135.67.

The breakout, however, may be preceded by a minor pullback to 134.00 if the equity markets trade in the red in Europe due to fears of the European Union (EU)-US trade tensions and concerns of a deeper economic slowdown in China.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels