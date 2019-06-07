GBP/JPY technical analysis: On the defensive but falling wedge breakout is still valid

GBP/JPY eyes gain toward 138.50 with the 4-hour chart reporting a falling wedge breakout.

A break below 137.40 is needed to invalidate the bullish setup.

With the US Dollar gaining ground against majors except for the Japanese Yen, the GBP/JPY pair has dipped below 138.00. Despite the 0.15% drop, the outlook remains bullish, as the falling wedge breakout or the bearish-to-bullish trend change confirmed on June 5 is still valid.

The pair, therefore, remains on the hunt for 138.73 (resistance as per the 4-hour chart). Supporting the bullish case is the impending bullish crossover of the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs).

The outlook, however, would turn bearish if the 4-hour chart rising trendline support, currently at 137.40, is breached.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot points