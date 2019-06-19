GBP/JPY technical analysis: Move beyond mid-136.00s (38.2% Fibo.) to pave way for additional recovery

- The GBP/JPY cross built on the previous session's modest rebound from multi-month lows and traded with a mild positive bias for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The positive momentum helped the cross to make it through a one-week-old ascending trend-line resistance, albeit struggled near 38.2% Fibo. level of the 138.24-135.38 recent slide.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the negative territory on the 4-hourly chart. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to move out of the oversold territory and further support prospects for an extension of the attempted bounce.
Sustained move beyond mid-136.00s (38.2% Fibo. level) will add credence to the positive outlook and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 137.00 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 136.75-80 horizontal zone - marking 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 136.00 handle - coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level and the descending trend-line breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned confluence support might turn the cross vulnerable to resume with its well-established bearish trajectory.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|136.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.73
|Daily SMA50
|141.49
|Daily SMA100
|143.3
|Daily SMA200
|143.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.26
|Previous Daily Low
|135.37
|Previous Weekly High
|138.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.51
|Previous Monthly High
|146.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
