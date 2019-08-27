GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls might continue to struggle near 130.00 handle

The GBP/JPY cross once again showed some resilience below 200-hour SMA and quickly reversed an early dip to 129.00 neighbourhood, hitting fresh session tops in the last hour.

The intraday uptick, however, remained capped below the key 130.00 psychological mark, which should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's near-term direction.

Given that the cross on Monday broke below a short-term ascending trend-channel - forming a part of a bearish continuation flag chart pattern - the near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move.



With technical indicators on the daily chart still holding in the bearish territory, any attempted up-move might still be seen as a selling opportunity in the wake of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen amid concerns over the global economic growth.



Sustained weakness below the 129.00 round figure mark will reinforce the near-term bearish outlook and turn the cross vulnerable to head back towards testing the 128.20-128.00 support area before eventually dropping to the 127.00 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 126.55 region.



On the flip side, decisive move beyond the 130.00 handle might confront fresh supply near the 130.40-50 region, above which the cross is likely to aim towards surpassing the 131.00 handle and challenge the ascending trend-channel resistance - currently near the 131.30-35 region.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart