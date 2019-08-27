GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls might continue to struggle near 130.00 handle

- The GBP/JPY cross once again showed some resilience below 200-hour SMA and quickly reversed an early dip to 129.00 neighbourhood, hitting fresh session tops in the last hour.
- The intraday uptick, however, remained capped below the key 130.00 psychological mark, which should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's near-term direction.
Given that the cross on Monday broke below a short-term ascending trend-channel - forming a part of a bearish continuation flag chart pattern - the near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move.
With technical indicators on the daily chart still holding in the bearish territory, any attempted up-move might still be seen as a selling opportunity in the wake of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen amid concerns over the global economic growth.
Sustained weakness below the 129.00 round figure mark will reinforce the near-term bearish outlook and turn the cross vulnerable to head back towards testing the 128.20-128.00 support area before eventually dropping to the 127.00 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 126.55 region.
On the flip side, decisive move beyond the 130.00 handle might confront fresh supply near the 130.40-50 region, above which the cross is likely to aim towards surpassing the 131.00 handle and challenge the ascending trend-channel resistance - currently near the 131.30-35 region.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|129.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.27
|Daily SMA50
|133.06
|Daily SMA100
|137.37
|Daily SMA200
|140.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.15
|Previous Daily Low
|128.21
|Previous Weekly High
|130.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.26
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
