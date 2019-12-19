GBP/JPY spikes and retreats post-BoE, back closer to 143.00 handle

- GBP/JPY jumps back closer to session tops post-BoE decision.
- Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on any runaway rally.
- Reviving safe-haven demand further collaborated towards capping.
The GBP/JPY cross rallied nearly 90 pips post-BoE announcement, albeit quickly retreated thereafter and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 143.30-20 region.
As was widely expected, the Bank of England decided to maintain status quo at the end of its December policy meeting held this Thursday. The British pound, however, gained some positive traction in reaction to a mildly hawkish tilt in the accompanying policy statement.
The BoE indicated that some modest tightening of policy, at a gradual pace and to a limited extent, may be needed to maintain inflation sustainably at the target. The statement dampened prospect of any imminent rate cut and lifted the cross back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid renewed concerns of a no-deal Brexit. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that his government seeks to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.
The cross quickly retreated around 50 pips from the post-BoE swing high and was further pressurised by a modest pickup in demand for the Japanese yen. Against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty, the impeachment of the US President Donald Trump weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets and extended some support to perceived safe-haven currencies.
With Thursday's key event risk out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to attract any meaningful buying interest or continues with its recent sharp pullback from nine-month tops – set last Friday following a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in the most important UK elections.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|143.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.42
|Daily SMA50
|140.75
|Daily SMA100
|135.89
|Daily SMA200
|138.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.9
|Previous Daily Low
|143.07
|Previous Weekly High
|147.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.48
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends slide post-BOE, nears 1.3000
The GBP/USD pair has accelerated its decline after breaking below the 1.3050 support. Dollar firmer across the board. UK PM Johnson to introduce its Withdrawal Agreement Bill later today, after the Queen’s Speech.
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless a handful of pips above the 1.1100 level, capped by a short-term resistance around 1.1150 in the short-term. Political uncertainty and looming holidays weighing on the market.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.