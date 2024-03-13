GBP/JPY slips to near 188.70 on speculation of BoJ considering rate hike in March

- GBP/JPY loses ground on Wednesday as JPY strengthens on BoJ’s contemplation of a rate hike.
- Upbeat Japan’s producer inflation data could reinforce the BoJ to raise rates soon.
- Japanese firms have agreed to the demands for pay increases of 5.85% this year.
GBP/JPY retraces its recent gains recorded on Tuesday, slipping to near 188.70 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is bolstered by market speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is contemplating an interest rate hike in March.
Furthermore, Japan's spring wage negotiations showed that firms have acquiesced to the demands of the country's largest trade union confederation, Rengo, for pay increases of 5.85% this year, surpassing 5.0% for the first time in 30 years. Additionally, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his desire to see widespread wage hikes across the economy.
The higher-than-expected producer inflation data from Japan reinforces the belief that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could commence raising rates soon, bolstering the JPY and consequently weakening the GBP/JPY cross.
On Tuesday, UK Average Earnings Including Bonuses for the period from November 2023 to January 2024 eased to 5.6% from 5.8% in the previous reading, while annual wage growth excluding bonuses dropped to 6.1% compared to 6.2% previously. The likelihood of rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) this year increased marginally, with traders now expecting three rate cuts.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has recently emerged as one of the top two performers among the major currencies. Economists at Commerzbank are analyzing the outlook for the GBP, though uncertainty remains regarding how long the Pound's strength will persist. Presently, the GBP's strength appears somewhat fragile.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|188.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|188.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.83
|Daily SMA50
|187.9
|Daily SMA100
|185.86
|Daily SMA200
|184.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|189.2
|Previous Daily Low
|187.98
|Previous Weekly High
|191.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|188.24
|Previous Monthly High
|191.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|185.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|188.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|188.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|188.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|189.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|189.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|190.64
