GBP/JPY retreats few pips from daily high after disappointing UK macro data, up a little

- GBP/JPY regains positive traction on Wednesday and reverses a part of the overnight losses.
- The intraday uptick lost momentum after the disappointing release of the UK macro data.
- Reduced bets for a BoJ pivot continue to undermine the JPY and lend support to the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying near the mid-182.00s on Wednesday and sticks to its intraday gains through the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips from the daily high in reaction to the disappointing UK macro data and currently trade below the 183.00 round figure.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy contracted by 0.3% in October, missing consensus estimates for a 0.1% decline and the 0.2% growth registered in the previous month. A separate report showed that the downturn in the UK industrial sector deepened in October. This comes on top of Tuesday's mixed UK jobs report, indicating that Average Earning decelerated more than expected during the three months to October, and reaffirms expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) rate-hiking cycle could be reversed in 2024.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop weighs on the British Pound (GBP), though a mildly softer tone surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY) acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Reports that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers see little need to end negative rates in December. Furthermore, hopes for more stimulus from China remain supportive of the underlying bullish market sentiment, which, in turn, is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY and lending support to the cross. That said, the lack of any follow-through buying warrants caution for bulls.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent breakdown and a subsequent failure near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside. Hence, any further move up towards the said support-turned-resistance, currently pegged near the 183.75 region, might still be seen as a selling opportunity. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the weekly swing high, around the 184.30-184.35 region touched on Monday, will negate the near-term negative outlook for the cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|182.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|185.87
|Daily SMA50
|184.29
|Daily SMA100
|183.79
|Daily SMA200
|177.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.59
|Previous Daily Low
|182.28
|Previous Weekly High
|186.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|178.59
|Previous Monthly High
|188.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
