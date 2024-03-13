GBP/JPY remains below 189.00 mark, moves little after mixed UK macro data

- GBP/JPY attracts some dip-buying for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The uncertainty over the BoJ’s next policy move undermines the JPY and lends support.
- The mixed UK macro data does little to impress the GBP bulls or provide any impetus.
The GBP/JPY cross turns positive for the second successive day following an early dip to the 188.40 region on Wednesday and looks to build on the overnight bounce from a near one-month low. Spot prices, meanwhile, react little to the UK macro data and hold steady around the 189.00 mark during the early European session.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) meets with a fresh supply after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank will seek an exit from easy policy when achievement of 2% inflation is in sight. The comments smashed hopes for an imminent shift in the BoJ's policy stance next week, which, in turn, undermines the JPY and assists the GBP/JPY cross to attract some dip-buying.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoJ will pivot away from its ultra-dovish policy stance and exit the negative interest rates regime in the coming months. The bets were reaffirmed by positive news on wage hikes in Japan, which is expected to fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation. This, along with geopolitical risks, helps limit losses for the JPY and caps the GBP/JPY cross.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) might keep interest rates higher for longer. Meanwhile, the upbeat UK GDP print, showing that the economy expanded by 0.2% in January, was overshadowed by weaker Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures. This, in turn, does little to provide any impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move ahead of next week's key central bank event risk – the highly-anticipated BoJ monetary policy decision on Tuesday.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|188.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|188.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.83
|Daily SMA50
|187.9
|Daily SMA100
|185.86
|Daily SMA200
|184.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|189.2
|Previous Daily Low
|187.98
|Previous Weekly High
|191.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|188.24
|Previous Monthly High
|191.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|185.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|188.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|188.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|188.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|189.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|189.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|190.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.2800 ahead of UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat near 1.2800 in early Europe on Wednesday, consolidating the previous rebound from the weekly low. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the UK monthly GDP and industrial figures.
EUR/USD trades sideways above 1.0900, mid-tier EU data, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow band above 1.0900 in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to extend the rebound inspired by hot US CPI data, underpinning the pair ahead of mid-tier EU data and ECB-speak.
Gold price sticks to modest gains as sliding US bond yields keep USD bulls on defensive
Gold price attracts some buyers on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains above the $2,150 level, or the weekly low heading into the European session. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through as traders seek more clarity about the Fed's rate-cut path.
Floki Inu price needs to shed 20% before it becomes attractive for buyers
Floki Inu price has been climbing, but certain signs suggest that this steady uptrend might not be sustained. Instead, FLOKI could slide lower, allowing buyers to accumulate the meme coin.
Markets loose policy asymmetry and the Yen
February's latest US core CPI figures have given the Fed reason to be cautious about early rate cuts. However, with two months remaining before June, there's still time for the data to sway the Fed's decision. Despite this, market expectations for rate cuts remain steady.