GBP/JPY reclaims the 182.00 handle on Friday bump and run

- The GBP/JPY is seeing a bounce from near-term lows at 181.30 to settle out the trading week in familiar consolidation.
- Market sentiment is seeing a step back from safe havens, but lack of momentum in risk assets is limiting topside.
- UK Retail Sales missed, capping off recovery gains for the Guppy.
The GBP/JPY is set to finish out the trading week on the north side of 182.00 with late Friday price action sifting around 182.20 after a broad-market sentiment rally is seeing safe haven assets take a step back, pushing down the Japanese Yen (JPY) and giving the Pound Sterling (GBP) to recover some ground.
UK Retail Sales flopped on release, printing at -0.9% for September compared to August's 0.4%, completely missing the forecast -0.3% and sending the Pound Sterling down to 181.30 against the Yen.
Early Friday saw the Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September hit an annualized 3% versus August's 3.2% reading for the same period, but market reaction was limited as the national inflation figure gets front-run by the Tokyo CPI reading which came in late September.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
Momentum continues to bleed out of the GBP/JPY on daily candlesticks, with the pair trading close or into the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 183.30 since first declining into the 183.00 handle in September, and near-term consolidation has seen the Guppy trading into previous day levels for most of October.
The GBP/JPY's constraining pattern leaves the pair adrift at the top end of the year's highs, and the Pound Sterling remains up over 17% from 2023's bottom bids set back in January near 155.35.
With bullish opportunities quickly evaporating, any strength from the JPY will send the Guppy back down the charts in short order, with long-term technical support sitting at the 200-day SMA currently parked just below 174.00.
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|181.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.89
|Daily SMA50
|183.36
|Daily SMA100
|182.01
|Daily SMA200
|173.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.52
|Previous Daily Low
|181.18
|Previous Weekly High
|183.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.26
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.9
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
