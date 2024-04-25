GBP/JPY rallies to its highest level since August 2005 as traders look to BoJ on Friday

- GBP/JPY attracts strong follow-through buying for the third successive day on Thursday.
- The lack of decisive action and the BoJ’s uncertain rate outlook weigh heavily on the JPY.
- A modest USD downtick benefits the GBP and also contributes to the positive momentum.
The GBP/JPY cross gains strong positive traction for the third straight day on Thursday and spikes to the 195.00 neighborhood, or its highest level since August 2015 during the first half of the European session.
Despite the recent verbal warnings by Japanese authorities, the lack of any decisive action and the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) cautious approach towards further policy tightening continues to weigh heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY). This, along with a goodish pickup in demand for the British Pound (GBP), bolstered by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, turn out to be key factors that provide a strong boost to the GBP/JPY cross.
The upward trajectory could further be attributed to technical buying following the overnight breakout through the 192.80-192.85 supply zone and a subsequent strength beyond the previous YTD peak, around the 193.50-193.55 region. Hence, it remains to be seen if the bullish run is backed by genuine buying or turns out to be a stop run as the market focus now shifts to the crucial BoJ decision, scheduled to be announced on Friday.
In the meantime, a mildly softer tone around the equity markets could offer some support to the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, bets that the Bank of England (BoE) could start cutting interest rates, as early as June, might act as a headwind for the GBP. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a further appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|194.88
|Today Daily Change
|1.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|193.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|191.78
|Daily SMA50
|190.86
|Daily SMA100
|187.71
|Daily SMA200
|185.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|193.64
|Previous Daily Low
|192.42
|Previous Weekly High
|192.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|190.3
|Previous Monthly High
|193.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|187.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|193.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|192.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|192.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|191.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|194.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|194.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|195.26
