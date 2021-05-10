GBP/JPY rallies to fresh three-year tops, beyond mid-153.00s

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain strong positive traction on Monday.
- The Scottish election outlook prompted some aggressive short-covering around the GBP.
- The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross added to its strong intraday gains and shot to over three-year tops, around the 153.55-60 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the cross to catch some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and break out of a near four-day-old trading range. Against the backdrop of worries that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery, the underlying bullish sentiment continued weighing on the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, the relief from the outcome of the Scottish Parliament election triggered a short-covering move around the British pound and provided an additional lift to the GBP/JPY cross.
Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) recorded its fourth consecutive victory and won on 64 seats. This, however, was one short of an outright majority and pushed back the risk of a near-term vote on independence. This comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the UK economy amid the gradual easing of restrictions. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to make a statement later this Monday and is set to announce that the plan for reopening the economy remains on track. This further acted as a tailwind for the sterling and remained supportive.
Apart from this, the possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 153.00 mark further contributed to the strong move up. A subsequent move and acceptance above the previous YTD tops, around the 153.40 area might have already set the stage for additional near-term gains. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the 154.00 mark, en-route the key 155.00 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.54
|Today Daily Change
|1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|152.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.89
|Daily SMA50
|150.92
|Daily SMA100
|147
|Daily SMA200
|142.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.12
|Previous Daily Low
|151.26
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.