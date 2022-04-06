GBP/JPY rallies for fourth session as rising global yields pressure yen, but fails to hold above 162.00

- GBP/JPY was set to gain for a fourth successive session on Wednesday despite risk-off, but failed to hold above 162.00.
- Rising global yields continues to undermine the yen, but dovish BoE vibes may cap GBP/JPY’s further upside potential.
GBP/JPY was set to climb for a fourth successive session on Wednesday, as the uptrend in global yields continued, preventing the yen from benefitting from safe-haven inflows as US equity markets tumbled amid concerns about the hawkish Fed. The pair at one point rallied as high as the 162.20s but has since slipped back to the 161.80s, with on-the-day gains now eroded to about 0.2%.
That leaves GBP/JPY trading 0.7% higher on the week, with the pair having found decent buying interest when it broke below the 160.00 mark briefly at the end of last week. While the general trend towards higher yields globally is likely to keep the pair supported, FX strategists are unconvinced as to how much higher GBP/JPY can push given the increasingly dovish sounding BoE.
Indeed, the bank’s Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe was on the wires earlier in the week and played down expectations for persistently high inflation whilst also upping his warnings about UK economic weakness. GBP/JPY ground higher despite these dovish comments, probably because they weren't a surprise given Cunliffe had been the lone dissenter against a rate hike at the BoE’s last meeting.
A speech from the BoE’s chief economist Huw Pill on Thursday (at 1315BST), who has in the past been one of the bank’s more hawkish-leaning members, will be a closely watched event. The BoE softened its tone on the need for further monetary tightening at its last meeting and Pill is likely to reflect this more cautious viewpoint. That could dampen the prospects for GBP/JPY to muster a lasting push above 162.00, a task that will be made even more difficult if equities continue their current tumble.
GBP/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|161.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.02
|Daily SMA50
|156.29
|Daily SMA100
|154.86
|Daily SMA200
|153.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.98
|Previous Daily Low
|160.51
|Previous Weekly High
|164.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.05
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to retain the 0.7500 threshold after FOMC Meeting Minutes exacerbated the dismal mood. Tension in Eastern Europe and inflation under the spotlight.
EUR/USD piercing 1.0900 after FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD ends another day in the red after Minutes showed that participants judged that it would be appropriate to move the stance of monetary policy towards a neutral posture expeditiously.
XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00
Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.
TRX plummets, aiming for $0.05
TRX price has printed large bearish candles on the 3-day chart. Tron price displays bearish control on the RSI. Invalidation for the downtrend is a rally into the $0.08 zone.
The FX market is running on partial stories and turning its back on a wider perspective
The situation in Ukraine is dire, indeed, and the west is falling short. The headlines today are about sanctioning oligarchs when insiders–all insiders–say oligarchs are just puppets about whom Putin cares nothing. They cannot influence him to change a single thing.