GBP/JPY pulls back after overshoot on BoE meeting outcome, UK data

- GBP/JPY pulls back from extremes after the recent bout of Yen weakness.
- The Pound Sterling weakens after the BoE distribution of voting shows no-one voted for a hike.
- Japanese PMI data shows steady progress higher, UK data is mixed.
GBP/JPY is down over half a percent on Thursday, trading in the 192.000s, after a combination of the results of the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting and weaker-than-expected UK PMI data, weighed on the Pound Sterling (GBP).
An improvement in Japanese data, meanwhile, may have helped staunch the recent hemorrhaging experienced by the Yen (JPY). The Jibun Bank Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI) showed upticks in both Manufacturing and Services sectors in March.
From a technical perspective, GBP/JPY looks overstretched after breaking out of the top of a Rising Wedge pattern on overbought momentum, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). A negative close on Thursday could signal an exit from overbought RSI, providing traders with a sell signal.
Pound Sterling to Japanese Yen: Daily chart
BoE voting distribution shows dovish shift
The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 5.25% at its meeting on Thursday, as was widely expected. The distribution of votes, however, changed from the previous meeting with zero officials voting for a hike instead of the one before. The majority of eight board members voted for no-change – one more than the seven of the previous meeting – and only one voted for a cut in interest rates, as before.
The Pound Sterling was hit by the lack of any BoE officials voting to raise interest rates, since higher interest rates are a positive factor for currencies because they attract greater inflows of foreign capital.
In Japan the opposite happened after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates, at its March meeting. Strangely the move failed to support the Yen. Reasons given were that it was widely telegraphed prior to the meeting, and that at between 0.0% and 0.1% interest rates in Japan are still very low compared to other major economies and unlikely to rise much in the future. This suggests the Yen will continue to be used as a funding currency – borrowed to purchase higher yielding peers.
Purchasing Manager Indices show mixed results
The UK S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI in March came out lower-than-expected at 52.9 when 53.1 had been forecast, from 53.0 previously, on Thursday. The data weighed on GBP.
UK Services PMI undershot expectations of remaining at 53.8, dropping to 53.4.
Manufacturing was the bright spot, actually rising to 49.9 when 47.8 had been forecast from 47.5 previous.
In Japan the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.2 in March from 47.2 previously and Services PMI rose to 54.9 from 52.9.
Technical Analysis: Upside break seems unsustainable
GBP/JPY sees an upside break above the wedge pattern’s highs but the move looks unsustainable and price is already reversing. A bearish close on Thursday would form a Two Bar reversal pattern on the daily chart – a fairly reliable indicator of more weakness to come.
The RSI will probably exit overbought, another bearish sign. A break back inside the Wedge, confirmed by a decisive move below the upper trendline currently at 191.50, would probably signal further downside.
Pound Sterling to Japanese Yen: Daily chart
Often a reversal from an overshooting extreme, as is the case with GBP/JPY is a reliable signal to sell. When prices reach bullish extremes and overshoot their trendlines they often reverse sharply and move down quickly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for March and forces the pair to continue to erase its Fed-inspired gains.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after BoE decision, US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700. The BoE left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike. Meanwhile, the US data showed that private sector continued to grow in March.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.