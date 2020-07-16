GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside momentum was lost and now the price is wrestling with the 200 SMA

- GBP/JPY trades just above flat on Thursday after trading much higher earlier in the session.
- The price rejected a trendline on the upside and now the price is at the 200 SMA.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY stumbles at the downward sloping trendline on the chart below. The market rejected the 135.00 area and is now resting on the 200 Simple Moving Average. If the price continues to move lower then the next support line is at the orange area just above 134.00. Beyond that, the upward sloping black trendline could stem any further losses. There is no clear and obvious trend on this chart and the price has been moving sideways since the middle of July.
Looking at the indicators, they are mixed at the moment. The Relative Strength Index looks set to dip below the 50 area, which is a bearish sign. The MACD histogram is green but the signal lines are under the zero level. The histogram bars are diminishing in size so there could be a break to the downside.
Most of the JPY pairs are in a sideways range at the moment and it seems that there needs to be some kind of shakeout. A break of either side of the triangle could be the start of that movement.
Additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|134.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.83
|Daily SMA50
|133.69
|Daily SMA100
|133.66
|Daily SMA200
|137.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.09
|Previous Daily Low
|134.47
|Previous Weekly High
|135.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.03
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.