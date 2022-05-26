- The GBP/JPY is trading positive in the week by 0.27%.
- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda lifted the Japanese yen as he discussed an exit strategy to an accommodative policy stance.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Failure at 161.00 might send the pair tumbling towards 158.20s.
The GBP/JPY barely edges higher in the day after seesawing in a wide 180 pip range and is set to finish Thursday’s session in the green, up just 0.04%. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 160.15.
US equities are recording gains as Wall Street is about to close, reflecting a risk-on mood. The GBP/JPY shifted gears, turned positive, and consolidated above the 160.00 mark, tested throughout the week. It’s worth noting that the Japanese yen got a lift from the Bank of Japan Kuroda, who talked about the exit strategy from an accommodative monetary stance to a restrictive one.
On Thursday, the GBP/JPY opened just above the 160.00 figure and bounced towards the daily high around 160.80. However, a raft of selling pressure dragged the pair towards the daily low at around 159.01, reached during the European session, followed by a recovery above the 160.00, where the cross-currency settled around.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Nevertheless, failure to reclaim 161.00 would leave the cross-currency vulnerable to additional selling pressure. The RSI reinforces the previously-mentioned, with an almost horizontal slope and its reading in bearish territory.
That said, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 159.00 mark. Break below would expose the 100-DMA at 158.27, followed by the 200-DMA at 155.49.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|160.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.51
|Daily SMA50
|161.44
|Daily SMA100
|158.29
|Daily SMA200
|155.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.31
|Previous Daily Low
|158.4
|Previous Weekly High
|161.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.44
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
