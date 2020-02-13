GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles to extend nine-week-old trendline breakout

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY seesaws around three-week high.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement limit the pair’s immediate upside.
  • A downside break of 142.65/60 support confluence can aim for the monthly low.

GBP/JPY steps back from three-week high to 143.20 amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the break of 21-day SMA and a descending trend line stretched since December 13, 2019.

While buyers might be waiting for fresh fundamental impulse, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December 2019 upside, at 143.65, will be on their radar.

Should there be a further run-up past-143.65, which is expected based on the pair’s latest breakout of the key upside hurdle and normal RSI conditions, January 22 high near 144.60 can return to the charts.

Alternatively, a downside break of 142.65/60 support confluence including 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the resistance-turned-support line could drag the pair to the weekly low near 141.25.

Even so, the monthly bottom close to 140.90 and January month low surrounding 140.80, also marked in December 2019, should be questioning the bears past-141.25.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional improtant levels

Overview
Today last price 143.19
Today Daily Change 0.55
Today Daily Change % 0.39%
Today daily open 142.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.67
Daily SMA50 142.9
Daily SMA100 140.64
Daily SMA200 137.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.89
Previous Daily Low 142.17
Previous Weekly High 143.38
Previous Weekly Low 140.93
Previous Monthly High 144.61
Previous Monthly Low 140.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700

AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6720 at the start of Friday’s Asian session after snapping the three-day run-up the previous day. The Aussie pair’s recent declines could be attributed to the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure

USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure

USD/JPY is challenging the 109.85 resistance. The rising wedge formation can limit the bullish pressure. The pair eased below the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/JPY News

6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall

6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall

Everyone wants to know how much further the euro can fall. Not only has it been in a downtrend since the beginning of the month, but it lost value 8 out of the last 9 trading days and on the one day that it rallied, the increase was modest at best.

Read more

Gold holds firm in positive territories, investment demand to grow in 2020

Gold holds firm in positive territories, investment demand to grow in 2020

The price of gold is firm and higher by 0.67% on the day so far, having travelled from a low of $1,556.60 to a high of $1,578.30. Worries with the coronavirus taking a turn for the worse on Wednesday night, following the announcements by the Chinese health officials.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures