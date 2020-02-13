GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles to extend nine-week-old trendline breakout

- GBP/JPY seesaws around three-week high.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement limit the pair’s immediate upside.
- A downside break of 142.65/60 support confluence can aim for the monthly low.
GBP/JPY steps back from three-week high to 143.20 amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the break of 21-day SMA and a descending trend line stretched since December 13, 2019.
While buyers might be waiting for fresh fundamental impulse, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December 2019 upside, at 143.65, will be on their radar.
Should there be a further run-up past-143.65, which is expected based on the pair’s latest breakout of the key upside hurdle and normal RSI conditions, January 22 high near 144.60 can return to the charts.
Alternatively, a downside break of 142.65/60 support confluence including 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the resistance-turned-support line could drag the pair to the weekly low near 141.25.
Even so, the monthly bottom close to 140.90 and January month low surrounding 140.80, also marked in December 2019, should be questioning the bears past-141.25.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional improtant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|142.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.67
|Daily SMA50
|142.9
|Daily SMA100
|140.64
|Daily SMA200
|137.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.89
|Previous Daily Low
|142.17
|Previous Weekly High
|143.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.93
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.68
