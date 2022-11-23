- GBP/JPY tumbled after testing 169.00, the head-and-shoulders right shoulder, so the pattern is still in play.
- Short term, the GBP/JPY might consolidate around 168.00-169.00.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Break below 168.00 could pave the way toward 167.00.
The British Pound (GBP) climbed and tested the head-and-shoulders right shoulder but retreated after sellers stepped in just below the 169.00 figure, exacerbating a fall toward the 168.10 area. Hence, the GBP/JPY is trading at 168.16, registering minuscule losses of 0.04% as the Asian session begins.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart remains neutral-to-upward biased. Failure to break above the right shoulder kept the pattern intact; hence, further downside is expected. However, the GBP/JPY must clear the November 23 daily low of 167.69, which would exacerbate a fall towards the head-and-shoulders neckline around 165.30/50. Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory, its slope is flat, closer to the 50-midline. So, if the cross drops below 168.00, the RSI could give a sell signal, exacerbating a fall toward the neckline and beyond.
Short term, the GBP/JPY 4-hour chart depicts the cross advancing steadily on smaller chunks, registering a fresh daily high for the last eight days. On Wednesday, after hitting a daily high of 168.99, the cross plunged 90 pips as sellers stepped in on the top-trendline of an ascending channel. That said, the GBP/JPY is trading below Thursday’s daily pivot point, so the path of least resistance is downwards.
The GBP/JPY first support would be the confluence of the S1 pivot and the upslope trendline around 167.63. Once cleared, the next demand area will be the confluence of the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the S2 daily pivot at 167.01.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|167.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.46
|Daily SMA50
|164.99
|Daily SMA100
|164.1
|Daily SMA200
|162.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.31
|Previous Daily Low
|167.35
|Previous Weekly High
|167.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.7
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|166.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|166.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|168.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
