GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays pressured below monthly resistance, 200-SMA

- GBP/JPY remains depressed, extends previous day’s pullback from two-week top.
- Seven-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on bear’s radar.
- Buyers need validation from 38.2% Fibo. level to retake controls.
GBP/JPY extends the previous day’s bearish bias towards breaking the 154.00 round figure heading into Thursday’s London open.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair tests 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October’s advances amid descending, but not oversold, RSI line.
Keeping the GBP/JPY bears hopeful is the pair’s pullback from the 200-SMA and a descending trend line from October 20.
That said, the current weakness eyes an upward sloping support line from early October, near 152.80. Though, a clear break of the 50% Fibo. the level near 153.70 becomes necessary for the same.
Also acting as a downside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 152.65 and September-end peak of 152.57.
Meanwhile, GBP/JPY rebound needs to cross the 200-SMA level of 154.70, not to forget the monthly resistance line near 154.55, to recall the buyers.
Even so, early November’s swing low and 38.2% Fibo. challenge the quote’s further upside around 154.80, a break of which will direct the pair towards crossing the 155.00 and 156.00 thresholds while aiming for the 156.25 resistance.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|153.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.77
|Daily SMA50
|153.38
|Daily SMA100
|152.64
|Daily SMA200
|152.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.75
|Previous Daily Low
|153.74
|Previous Weekly High
|153.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold: Falling yields could fuel a sustained break above $1,878
Gold bulls gather strength to break higher towards the $1,900 mark. The 10-year US Treasury yields breached 1.60%, DXY correction likely to extend. Gold price yearns for a daily closing above this key $1,878 barrier.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers. The RSI skews odds in favor of bulls, suggesting a retest of $2.06.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”