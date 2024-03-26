GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rolls over and finds support at borderline of Wedge

- GBP/JPY finds support at the upper borderline of a Wedge it recently broke out from.
- Bearish technical indicators suggest more downside is possible after the overextension.
GBP/JPY has been rising in a bearish Wedge pattern. Recently the pair broke above the upper boundary line and then reversed lower. It has since found temporary support at the Wedge’s upper edge. A cursory glance at the tea leaves suggest a risk of further weakness despite the uptrend remaining intact.
GBP/JPY formed a Two Bar reversal pattern on the daily chart (rectangled) at the March 20 and 21 highs. Such patterns are fairly reliable indicators of short-to-medium term reversals.
Pound Sterling versus Japanese Yen: Daily chart
At the same time as price rolled over, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited its overbought zone, giving a sell signal (circled).
In addition, when prices reach bullish extremes and overshoot trendlines the reversal that follows is often significant, suggesting GBP/JPY could be reversing a longer-term trend.
A break below the last swing low of the up move, the 187.964 March 11 low, would provide stronger confirmation that the trend was turning bearish.
Such a break would probably be followed by a move down inside the Wedge to a target at the lower boundary of the pattern, at roughly 180.400.
Along the way fairly stubborn support is likely to be provided by the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at 186.610 and 184.730 respectively.
A decisive break below the lower borderline of the Wedge would be very bearish and likely see a much deeper slide to the 170.000s, based on an extrapolation of the height of the wedge lower.
A break above the 193.50 highs, however, would provide confirmation the dominant bull trend was still intact and continuing higher.
Although it looks overstretched, such a move could meet an next upside target at the 195.88 highs of 2015.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
