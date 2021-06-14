GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies to fresh session tops, retakes 155.00 mark and beyond

- GBP/JPY attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old descending channel support.
- The mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The GBP/JPY cross rallied nearly 70 pips from the early European session lows and refreshed daily tops in the last hour. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key 155.00 psychological mark.
The strong intraday move up was sponsored by a combination of supporting factors. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued undermining demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. On the other hand, the emergence of some selling around the US dollar extended some support to the British pound.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross attracted some dip-buying near a support marked by the lower end of a two-week-old downward sloping channel. Given the recent move up from April monthly swing lows near the 149.00 mark, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the resumption of a strong appreciating move witnessed over the past nine months or so.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 155.45-50 supply zone, before placing any aggressive bullish bets. The GBP/JPY cross might then surpass the 156.00 mark and aim to challenge February 2018 swing highs resistance near the 156.60 region.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 154.30 region, coinciding with the trend-channel support, should continue to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 154.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
Some follow-through selling below the 153.70 horizontal support will reaffirm the bearish breakdown and turn the GBP/JPY cross vulnerable. Bearish traders might then drag the cross further towards the 153.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 152.25 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|154.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.82
|Daily SMA50
|152.8
|Daily SMA100
|150.48
|Daily SMA200
|144.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.21
|Previous Daily Low
|154.64
|Previous Weekly High
|155.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.13
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.