GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pulling back within Broadening formation

- GBP/JPY has likely formed a Broadening topping pattern.
- It has just reversed after touching the top of the pattern and looks poised for a down-leg.
- The overall long-term trend, however, is bullish with a breakout from the pattern required to reverse.
GBP/JPY appears to be forming a bearish Ascending Broadening Wedge formation. The pair has just rallied to the pattern’s upper boundary line before forming a double top and pulling back. There is now a good chance it has begun the next down-leg of the pattern.
A decisive break below support at the 187.96 March 11 lows and the nearby 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would confirm a continuation of the next down leg within the wedge.
Pound Sterling versus Japanese Yen: Daily chart
Such a move would probably see GBP/JPY fall to support near the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 181.60.
It is worth noting that although a deep correction looks on the cards, over the long-term, the peaks and troughs of price are rising. This likely indicates GBP/JPY is in an overall uptrend, which is likely to continue as long as price does not break completely out of the bottom of the wedge at around 180.80-90. A downside breakout, however, would confirm a reversal of the long-term uptrend.
A break above the 191.32 highs would provide confirmation the dominant bull trend was intact and continuing higher. Although it looks overstretched, such a move is still possible given the overall bullishness of the chart. The next upside target from there would probably be resistance at the 195.88 highs of 2015.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
