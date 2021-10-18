GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought RSI warns bulls above 157.00

- GBP/JPY accumulates mild gains on Monday in the initial European session.
- Bulls fear the formation of a Doji candlestick near five-year highs.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone, throw caution for aggressive bids.
The GBP/JPY cross-currency pair posts gains for the eight-straight session. The pair seems exhaustive near the five-year highs around 157.40. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 157.04, up 0.02% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair has risen sharply after breaking the strong long-time resistance barrier near the 152.90-153.00 zone, which coincides with the 21-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Average’s (SMA) confluence. The pair embarks above the 157.00 mark for the first time since 2016. Now, the upside seems exhaustive as the formation of a Doji candlestick suggests indecisiveness among traders.
If the price breaks below the intraday’s low, it could fall back to the psychological 156.00 mark.
Furthermore, the overbought Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) hints at more downside toward the 155.10 horizontal support level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI ) reads above 70, which suggests the stretched buying conditions.
Next, the GBP/JPY bears could approach the 154.00 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if the price continues to move higher, the bulls would first meet the previous day’s high of 157.41. A daily close above this level would open the gates for the June 2016 high near 160.67.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|157.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.98
|Daily SMA50
|151.7
|Daily SMA100
|152.49
|Daily SMA200
|150.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.42
|Previous Daily Low
|155.42
|Previous Weekly High
|157.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.74
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
