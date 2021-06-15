GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with session lows, just above mid-154.00s

- GBP/JPY came under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday and reversed the overnight positive move.
- The formation of a bullish flag pattern supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- Sustained weakness below the 154.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
The GBP/JPY cross struggled to capitalize on its early positive move, instead witnessed a dramatic turnaround from one-and-half-week tops touched. The downfall extended through the mid-European session and dragged the cross to fresh session lows, around the 154.60 region in the last hour.
The UK government's decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures dampen prospects for a rapid UK economic recovery from the pandemic amid the spread of the so-called Delta variant. This, along with concerns about the EU-UK stand-off on the Northern Ireland protocol, acted as a headwind for the British pound.
From a technical perspective, the intraday uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel, extending from multi-year tops touched in May. Given the recent strong move up, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern on the daily chart.
The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are still holding in the bullish territory.
Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross has now reversed a major part of the previous day's strong move up. Any subsequent decline is more likely to find decent support near the lower boundary of the mentioned channel, currently around the 154.20 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory.
A convincing break below will negate the bullish setup. Some follow-through selling below the 154.00 mark will reaffirm the bearish breakdown and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The GBP/JPY cross might slide further below the 153.70 horizontal support and accelerate the fall towards testing the 153.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the key 155.00 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 155.25-30 supply zone. This is followed by the trend-channel resistance, around mid-155.00s, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional near-term gains. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 156.00 mark.
The positive momentum could further get extended and push the GBP/JPY cross towards the next relevant resistance near the 156.60 region, or February 2018 swing highs.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|155.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.87
|Daily SMA50
|152.84
|Daily SMA100
|150.61
|Daily SMA200
|144.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.35
|Previous Daily Low
|154.32
|Previous Weekly High
|155.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.13
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh 2-month lows
GBP/USD retreated sharply from a daily high at 1.4128 to the current 1.4040 region, as the greenback continues to strengthen ahead of the Fed’s decision. UK’s delayed reopening and Brexit uncertainty weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.