GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Faces rejection near two-month old descending trend-line

- GBP/JPY bulls struggled to build on the overnight move to three-week tops.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets.
The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move and witnessed a modest pullback during the early European session on Thursday.
The cross now seems to have faced rejection near a resistance marked by a near two-month-old descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to gain any meaningful positive traction and warrant some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Looking at a slightly bigger picture, the descending trend-line, along with the 140.85 horizontal support seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish descending triangle.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned descending trend-line, above which the cross is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 144.00 round-figure.
On the flip side, the cross now seems to find immediate support near the 142.70 region, which if broken might accelerate the slide towards the overnight swing lows, around the 142.15-10 area.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|143.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.63
|Daily SMA50
|142.9
|Daily SMA100
|140.75
|Daily SMA200
|137.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.48
|Previous Daily Low
|142.15
|Previous Weekly High
|143.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.93
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.11
