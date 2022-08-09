- GBP/JPY exchanges hands around familiar levels, above 163.00.
- From a long-term perspective, the cross is neutrally biased, waiting for a catalyst.
- The GBP/JPY hourly chart is neutral-biased but tilted downwards as sellers gather momentum, as shown by the RSI.
The GBP/JPY seesaws during the North American session amidst a dull trading day. Investors are bracing for the release of US inflation data, which would be scrutinized by them, aiming to predict the next move of the FOMC in the September meeting. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 163.15.
The market sentiment is downbeat. US equities are trading with losses, while in the FX space, safe-haven peers begin to recover some ground, except for the US dollar. The GBP/JPY is trading near its opening price, after bouncing from daily lows at 162.62, before hitting the daily high at 163.67. However, risk aversion weighed on the pound, so the cross dived.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY is neutral-biased. For the second straight day, buyers’ inability to breach the 20-day EMA at 136.64 increased selling pressure in the cross, with bears piling around the 163.60 area, pushing the exchange rate towards the 163.00 figure.
Hence, the GBP/JPY’s first support would be the August 8 low at 162.56. The break below will expose the August 5 low at 161.11, followed by the August 2 swing low at 159.44. Otherwise, if buyers reclaim the 20-day EMA at 163.64, that would open the door for a test of the 50-day EMA at 164.21.
In the one-hour scale, the GBP/JPY is neutral biased, trapped within the 161.11-163.84 area. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are gathering momentum, with the RSI at 47.26 and crossing below the 7-RSI SMA, meaning that bears are in control. Therefore, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 100-hour EMA at 162.68. Once cleared, the next support would be the S2 pivot point at 162.43, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 161.85. On the flip side, a break above 163.84 could send the pair towards the August 4 high at 163.97, which, once cleared, could open the door for further gains
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|163.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.68
|Daily SMA50
|164.27
|Daily SMA100
|162.98
|Daily SMA200
|158.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.85
|Previous Daily Low
|162.57
|Previous Weekly High
|163.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.45
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losses momentum and trades around 0.6950
AUD/USD eased in the American session to settle at the lower end of its Tuesday range. Lingering Chinese and US inflation figures sent investors to the sidelines. Eyes on equities and government bond yields.
EURUSD returns 1.0200 as the market mood sours
The EUR/USD pair is battling to hold above the 1.0200 mark, undermined by a souring market mood. The European energy crisis adds to the poor performance of the shared currency.
Gold bulls to challenge $1,800 ahead of US inflation figures
Gold kept rallying on Tuesday, hitting a fresh one-month high. The greenback remained weak throughout the first half of the day, recovering some ground after Wall Street’s opening amid the poor tone of US indexes.
Iran adopts crypto in foreign trade, debuts with $10 million import order
In a watershed moment for crypto adoption, Iran registered its first official order for importing $10M worth of goods paid for in cryptocurrencies. A private Iranian news agency reported that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has plans to widely use cryptos in foreign trade.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!