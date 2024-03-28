GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates around 191.00 amid thin liquidity conditions

- GBP/JPY hovers around 191.00, reflecting market caution ahead of Japanese unemployment and industrial production updates.
- Wall Street ends Q1 on a mixed note, with UK's recession confirmation and vigilance over JPY's weakness influencing sentiment.
- Technical analysis suggests potential for movement if GBP/JPY breaches key levels, with 192.00 and 193.00 as notable targets.
The GBP/JPY barely moved on Thursday amid thin liquidity conditions and is hovering around 191.00, virtually unchanged as Friday’s Asian session begins.
Wall Street posted a stellar first quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones finishing in the green. The outlier was the Nasdaq Composite, which dropped 0.12% in the last trading day of Q1.
In addition, economic data from the UK showed that Britain’s economy hit a technical recession, as expected by the market consensus. In Japan, authorities remain vigilant about the Japanese Yen's (JPY) weakness, which sent the USD/JPY rallying near 152.00.
As the Asian session begins, the Japanese economic docket will reveal the unemployment rate for February, which is expected to remain at 2.4%. At the same time, Industrial Production figures for the same month are expected to rise from -6.7% MoM to 1.4%, while Retail Sales are foreseen to expand by 3%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY is subdued as liquidity conditions tumble. If buyers regain control, they must push prices above the Tenkan-Sen level at 191.57, which could open the door to challenge 192.00. Further upside is seen at 193.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 193.53
On the flip side, if the pair drops below 191.00, that would pave the way for further losses. The next support would be the Kijuin-Sen at 190.74, followed by the 190.00 mark.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|191.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|191.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.34
|Daily SMA50
|189.26
|Daily SMA100
|186.67
|Daily SMA200
|184.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|191.54
|Previous Daily Low
|190.51
|Previous Weekly High
|193.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|189.54
|Previous Monthly High
|191.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|185.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|190.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|191.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|190.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|190.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|189.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|191.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|192.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|192.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold price finishes Thursday’s session set to reach new all-time highs
Gold price rallied during the North American session on Thursday and hit a new all-time high of $2,225 in the mid-North American session. Precious metal prices are trending higher even though US Treasury yields are advancing, underpinning the Greenback.
Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Bitcoin price continues to move further away from the $69,000 threshold, gaining ground as BTC bulls hope for a retest of the $73,777 peak. This is because of the general assumption that clearing this blockade would set the tone for a reach higher, marking a new all-time high.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.