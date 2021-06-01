GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 156.00 mark

- GBP/JPY remains muted in the early European session.
- Cross faces resistance barrier in downward channel.
- MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/JPY posts modest gains on Tuesday in the initial European trading hours. The cross moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY trades at 155.77, up 0.08% for the day.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the GBP/JPY cross-currency pair has been consolidating near the upper downward sloping line of the channel. The bullish flag formation justified the rise in price from the lows of 153.85 on May 27. However, now the GBP/JPY price fluctuates inside the descending channel.
If price breaks and sustained below the session’s low, then it could be further corrected up to the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 155.60 .
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator offers potential for more downside toward the 155.40 horizontal support level followed by another support area at the 155.00 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price breaks the downward trendline of the channel, then it could continue with its prevailing upside trend. The first area of attack for GBP/JPY bulls would be the May 28 high at 156.05.
The price action would then target the levels last seen in 2016. The first on GBP/JPY bull's radar would be February 2018 high at 156.61 followed by June 2016 high at 160.67.
GBP/JPY Additional Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|155.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.89
|Daily SMA50
|152.11
|Daily SMA100
|149.27
|Daily SMA200
|143.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.94
|Previous Daily Low
|155.3
|Previous Weekly High
|156.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.77
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
