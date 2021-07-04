GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 50-day SMA near 153.90

- GBP/JPY consolidates near 153.60 for the past four sessions.
- Additional gains envisioned if price closes above the support-turned-resistance near 153.70.
- Momentum oscillators remain neutral with positive bias.
GBP/JPY price edges higher on the first trading week on Monday in the initial Asian session. The currency pair opened higher and continued to push higher.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 153.70, up 0.07% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY pair after retreating from the high of 155.15 made on June 23, recovered from the low level of 152.61 in the previous week.
That said, a sustained break above 153.70 could intensify the buying pressure in the pair.
In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first upside target at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 153.91.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades just below the midline with a positive bias, which signifies the impending higher price movement. Any uptick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of buying opportunities.
Market participants would then look out for June 28 high at 154.23, followed by the 155.50 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price fails to hold intraday’s gains, it implies persistence weakness in the pair with immediate support at the 153.20 horizontal support level.
Next, GBP/JPY bears attempt to capture Friday’s low in the vicinity of the 153.00 area.
A daily close below the 153.00 level would increase the probability of the 152.70 horizontal support level appearing.
GBP/JPY additional level
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|153.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.18
|Daily SMA50
|153.8
|Daily SMA100
|152
|Daily SMA200
|145.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.73
|Previous Daily Low
|153.08
|Previous Weekly High
|154.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.62
|Previous Monthly High
|155.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
