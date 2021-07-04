GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 50-day SMA near 153.90

  • GBP/JPY consolidates near 153.60 for the past four sessions.
  • Additional gains envisioned if price closes above the support-turned-resistance near 153.70. 
  • Momentum oscillators remain neutral with positive bias.

GBP/JPY price edges higher on the first trading week on Monday in the initial Asian session. The currency pair opened higher and continued to push higher.

At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 153.70, up 0.07% for the day.

GBP/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY pair after retreating from the high of 155.15 made on June 23, recovered from the low level of 152.61 in the previous week.

That said, a sustained break above 153.70 could intensify the buying pressure in the pair.

In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first upside target at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 153.91.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades just below the midline with a positive bias, which signifies the impending higher price movement. Any uptick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of buying opportunities.

Market participants would then look out for June 28 high at 154.23, followed by the 155.50 horizontal resistance level.

Alternatively, if price fails to hold intraday’s gains, it implies persistence weakness in the pair with immediate support at the 153.20 horizontal support level.

Next, GBP/JPY bears attempt to capture Friday’s low in the vicinity of the 153.00 area.

A daily close below the 153.00 level would increase the probability of the 152.70 horizontal support level appearing.

GBP/JPY additional level

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 153.73
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 153.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.18
Daily SMA50 153.8
Daily SMA100 152
Daily SMA200 145.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.73
Previous Daily Low 153.08
Previous Weekly High 154.23
Previous Weekly Low 152.62
Previous Monthly High 155.94
Previous Monthly Low 151.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 152.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 154.52

 

 

EUR/USD keeps bounce off three-month low towards 1.1900 amid mixed cues

EUR/USD grinds higher above 1.1860, following Friday’s recovery from the three-month bottom, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair benefited from the US employment report the previous day.

GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge

GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.

GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge

GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.

Ripple evaluates 11% correction

XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue,  Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.

AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media

NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.

