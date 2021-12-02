GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounced off at robust support at 149.20-40, rallies up to 150.50

- After falling for eight consecutive days, the British pound snapbacks edges up 0.50%.
- A risk-on market mood benefits the risk-sensitive GBP.
- GBP/JPY: Found strong demand around the 149.00 area, as the pair gains 130+ pips in the day.
The British pound advances during the New York session as risk-sensitive currencies rise, while the safe-haven ones like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc fall sharply. The GBP/JPY is rising, trading at 150.51 at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is upbeat in the New York session, with US equity indices rising between 0.77% and 2.62%. It seems that the Omicron variant, although being more transmissible, it causes mild symptoms that would not threaten people’s life. That alongside the US central bank looking to finish the bond taper in the Q1 of 2022, dented the prospects of safe-haven assets, with US equities rallying and US bond yields following their footsteps.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY has been on a free fall since November 24, when it broke the 50-day moving average (DMA). However, the December 1 low at 149.60 seems to be the bottom of the eight-day dip, at press time advancing 0.50%. Furthermore, an upslope trendline that travels from July swing lows to September cycle lows was briefly broken, but GBP bulls entered around the 149.40s area, pushing the pair higher.
In the outcome of a daily close above 150.45, that would form a bullish engulfing candle pattern with bullish implications. The first resistance on the way up would be the 151.00 psychological level. The latter’s breach would expose the November 29 high at 151.90, followed by the 200-DMA at 152.43.
On the flip side, the GBP/JPY first support level would be the 150.00 figure. A break under that level would expose the upslope trendline lying around 149.59, followed by the October 1 swing low at 149.22.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|149.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.88
|Daily SMA50
|153.69
|Daily SMA100
|152.6
|Daily SMA200
|152.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.44
|Previous Daily Low
|149.63
|Previous Weekly High
|154.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.72
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?