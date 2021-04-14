GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in control, target significant downside levels

- GBP/JPY is correcting the monthly bullish impulse.
- Bears will eye a significant correction from this juncture.
GB/JPY has stalled in the long-term charts and the focus is now on the downside, as illustrated within the following top-down analysis:
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that the price has stalled and started to correct putting the prior resistances in view.
This puts the 50% ad 61.8% Fibonacci retracements in focus.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is under pressure and has formed a resistance structure.
Daily chart
The price may still have some room to the upside at this juncture to fully test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish impulse that aligns with the body of the prior resistance candle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
