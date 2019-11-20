  • The GBP bulls seemed unimpressed by increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand for the JPY further led to some follow-through weakness.
  • Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 139.50 strong horizontal support.

The GBP/JPY cross held on to its offered tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit has managed to rebound around 30 pips from daily lows.
 
A combination of negative forces exerted some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and dragged the cross farther from five-month tops, levels just above mid-141.00s set at the beginning of this week.

Trade uncertainty adds to the selling bias

Despite the fact that the incoming election polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, the British pound seemed struggling to attract any meaningful buying interest.
 
This coupled with reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, supported by the global risk-aversion trade amid persistent US-China uncertainty, further collaborated to some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Wednesday.
 
In the latest developments, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise new tariffs on Chinese imports if the ongoing trade negotiation fails while the US Senate passed a bill in support of Hong Kong.
 
This was seen fueling tension between the world's two largest economies and weighed on the market sentiment, which was evident from a weaker tone around equities and provided a goodish lift to traditional safe-haven currencies.
 
Despite the pullback, the cross has managed to hold above mid-139.00s and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of any incoming UK political headlines/broader market risk sentiment.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 140.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.06
Daily SMA50 136.91
Daily SMA100 134.3
Daily SMA200 138.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.03
Previous Daily Low 140.11
Previous Weekly High 140.59
Previous Weekly Low 139.36
Previous Monthly High 141.51
Previous Monthly Low 130.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.8

 

 

