- The GBP bulls seemed unimpressed by increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives.
- Reviving safe-haven demand for the JPY further led to some follow-through weakness.
- Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 139.50 strong horizontal support.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its offered tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit has managed to rebound around 30 pips from daily lows.
A combination of negative forces exerted some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and dragged the cross farther from five-month tops, levels just above mid-141.00s set at the beginning of this week.
Trade uncertainty adds to the selling bias
Despite the fact that the incoming election polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, the British pound seemed struggling to attract any meaningful buying interest.
This coupled with reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, supported by the global risk-aversion trade amid persistent US-China uncertainty, further collaborated to some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Wednesday.
In the latest developments, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise new tariffs on Chinese imports if the ongoing trade negotiation fails while the US Senate passed a bill in support of Hong Kong.
This was seen fueling tension between the world's two largest economies and weighed on the market sentiment, which was evident from a weaker tone around equities and provided a goodish lift to traditional safe-haven currencies.
Despite the pullback, the cross has managed to hold above mid-139.00s and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of any incoming UK political headlines/broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|140.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.06
|Daily SMA50
|136.91
|Daily SMA100
|134.3
|Daily SMA200
|138.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.03
|Previous Daily Low
|140.11
|Previous Weekly High
|140.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.36
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.